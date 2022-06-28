BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person died in a crash involving multiple vehicles Tuesday afternoon in South Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded at 12:26 p.m. to the 900 block of West Patapsco Avenue, where they found a crash involving five vehicles. Police said one vehicle was overturned.
The driver of the overturned vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said the drivers and occupants of the other vehicles suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but it was not immediately clear how many are injured or how severe those injuries are.
The crash is under investigation by Baltimore Police.