BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A driver was hospitalized Wednesday morning after their truck overturned in Harford County.
The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Trimble Road and Route 24 in Edgewood, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.
It took first responders less than five minutes to free the driver from the wreck, the fire department said. The driver was taken to Shock Trauma with serious injuries.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.
