BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the Fourth of July just days away, those who patrol our waterways are warning boaters to stay sober, and brush up on how to stay safe on the water.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police on Wednesday spread potentially life-saving advice as new boaters look to enjoy the water this vacation weekend.
Pay attention to the weather and your surroundings, only operate a boat when you’re sober, and of course, always have a life jacket.
While it may be a weekend to celebrate, police said there should always be a designated driver on the boat.
“There is risk of serious injury for both operators and passengers when drinking, alcohol impairment can lead to a delay in judgment reaction time balance and vision,” Baker said.
“We prefer a VHF radio, a cell phone you talk to one person, but a VHF you reach many, you can talk to the Coast Guard and get help,” he said.