BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the Fourth of July just days away, those who patrol our waterways are warning boaters to stay sober, and brush up on how to stay safe on the water.

Pam Seiter lives on a house boat, but she doesn’t venture out on the holidays.

“We will stay in the marina we don’t go out because it’s too crazy there are too many new boaters out there,” she said.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police on Wednesday spread potentially life-saving advice as new boaters look to enjoy the water this vacation weekend.

Pay attention to the weather and your surroundings, only operate a boat when you’re sober, and of course, always have a life jacket.