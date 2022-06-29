BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man convicted in the 2019 beating and murder of his two-month-old daughter was sentenced Tuesday to 90 years in prison, the States Attorney’s Office for Baltimore said Wednesday.
Quar'ran Allen, 25, was sentenced to 40 years for Second Degree Murder, to be served concurrently with 50 years with five years probation for Child Abuse.
Allen was 22 when he was charged in the death of Elsie Cottman in June 2019.
Officers responded to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics for a report of an unresponsive infant on May 28, 2019, but Elsie was pronounced dead before officers arrived.
The family of the infant was interviewed and doctors noticed bruising on her body. An autopsy found the baby died of blunt force trauma, and that her injuries were consistent with a severe beating.