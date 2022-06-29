BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore police sergeant who was hit by a driver Tuesday night and dragged two blocks is out of surgery and in fair condition, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

Joseph Daniel Black, 36, was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with the case, and Harrison claimed he confessed to injuring the officer.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Druid Hill Avenue about 7:30 a.m. for a “possible barricade situation,” Harrison said, and the scene was secured about four hours later.

Parts of two roads were closed in the vicinity of a rowhouse at that address and whole area was blocked off by SWAT teams.

The officer, a 27-year veteran, was injured Tuesday shortly after 8 p.m. in the 5200 block of Park Heights Avenue.

Harrison said Wednesday the officer stopped the vehicle for a traffic. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer saw the driver was allegedly armed.

The officer made verbal commands for the driver to exit. When that did not work, the officer reached through the window and tried to physically remove the man, Harrison said.

The driver accelerated, dragging the officer, who was still partially inside the vehicle, Harrison said.

At some point, he fell out of the car, Harrison said.

The driver hit another car along the way before escaping.

The officer was taken to Shock Trauma for treatment. At a Tuesday evening press conference, Dr. Thomas Scalea, the hospital’s physician-in-chief, said the sergeant was in critical condition and on full life support.