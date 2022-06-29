BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City police officer is still fighting for his life after being dragged by a car during a traffic stop.

A heavy police presence in West Baltimore on Wednesday is believed to be related to that incident. A person was taken into custody following what police described as a “possible barricade situation” on Druid Hill Avenue.

The whole area was blocked off by SWAT teams in the morning. As of noon, detectives were still on the scene.

WJZ has learned from sources that this thing may be connected to the incident Tuesday night where a sergeant was hit during a traffic stop and dragged about two blocks. The driver of the vehicle hit another car along the way before escaping.

The officer was taken to Shock Trauma to receive treatment for his injuries and is on full life support.

Baltimore police said last night they had good leads on the suspect. They’re asking for prayers from the community

“The officer was doing exactly what we want them to do, out there being proactive, making sure citizens are being protected,” said Police Commissioner Michael Harrison. “We pray and we ask you for your prayers for one of our sergeants who is recovering.”

Gov. Larry Hogan chimed in Wednesday, lamenting that “[a]nother senseless act of violence against law enforcement has left a Baltimore Police sergeant fighting for his life.”

He also offered prayers for the officer.

“The perpetrator must be swiftly brought to justice,” he said.