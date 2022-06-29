BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s another day of gorgeous weather here in Maryland.
The weather will be warm and mostly sunny this Wednesday, though we could see some clouds at times. There's also a chance for a stray, spotty shower later on.
After starting off in the 60s, temperatures climb into the upper 80s this afternoon. The good news is, it won’t be too muggy since there isn’t a lot of humidity.
This evening will be clear and mild with temperatures dipping into the 60s.
Things start heating up on Thursday as it will be sunny and hot with 90-degree temperatures and a return of some of that humidity.
Then on Friday, it will be even hotter (and more humid) with plenty of sunshine and temperatures climbing into the upper 90s.
Unfortunately, the humidity will stick with us this weekend.
We’ll see temperatures in the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday with a shower or storm likely on both days.