BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s big Fourth of July celebration is just days away, and the anticipation is building in a city that hasn’t celebrated Independence Day together in two years.

The celebrations are coming back bigger and better than ever before, and the city is partnering with Baltimore institutions like the Baltimore Orioles, American Visionary Arts Museum, the National Aquarium, and media partner WJZ.

Wondering what’s in store? Here’s a preview.

The day starts with the pet parade and animal talent show at the American Visionary Art Museum. Get ready for a cuteness overload! Pet registration opens at 8:30 a.m., and the parade starts at 9 a.m.

Once you get a dose of cuteness, it’s off to Oriole Park at 1 p.m., where the Orioles take on the Texas Rangers! The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is set to perform the national anthem at the game.

After the O’s take care of business, head to West Shore Park to fill your bellies with a picnic featuring food trucks, a DJ, and picnic blankets and baskets.

The day will be punctuated with multiple events on the waterfront, but the main show starts at 7:30 at Rash Field Bark, where the BSO will perform alongside Baltimore-native Wordsmith, who will deliver a spoken word performance.

The performance will culminate in a spectacular fireworks show over the city.

The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts said the best views for the fireworks are along the Inner Harbor promenade, Canton, Federal Hill, Fells Point, Harbor East and Locust Point.

Click here for a comprehensive breakdown of the city’s Fourth of July celebration.