Hi everyone!

The puns flew large and strong today because we went to sewing camp!

In Pikesville, there is a business that teaches sewing and it is called Sew Fabulous. It is for kids, young adults and adults. Or anyone wanting to learn to sew or to learn to sew on a higher level! It also has a GREAT reputation.

The owner and lead instructor is Margaret Garland. Let me just say this, she is the real deal who lives and breathes sewing.

(Here’s the Sew Fabulous website. I’m sharing it early on because some of you adults might just want to learn the basics.)

But I digress. Let’s talk sewing camp.

Everyone has heard of the music festival called Coachella, but this is “Sewchella!” And the students are rocking the needles and sewing machines.

Much like the past two days of camp, with Baltimore Blast Soccer Camp and Circus Camp Stars, what’s being taught here are life lessons. Not only lessons in sewing but the patience it takes and the ability to think outside of the box.

This was another special day that was more than just, “Let’s watch Marty go to a camp.” And we thank them for hosting us. (By the way, classes for kids will be running beyond summer, so inquire!)

Before we go, here’s a sewing story. It involves a former Sew Fabulous student and current WJZ employee. One of our editors whose fine work you have seen many times is Crystal McQuay. When only a few of us were allowed in the building, Crystal sewed the coolest masks. They were bright, creative and snug. In other words, great protection that looked GREAT.

Walking around this very silent building was at times surreal, if not creepy. Then someone would walk me by wearing “a Crystal” and I knew we were still family and still had a “bump” in our step. Sewing masks raised this world up and our world here on TV Hill. A needle and thread were a weapon that won a war. Shoutout to Crystal, and THANK YOU again!

Tomorrow one of Baltimore’s very best (and that award has been given) will show her campers how to make the best. Best what? Standby for that one!

– Marty B!