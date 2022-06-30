BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are asking for help finding a 12-year-old girl reported missing in Baltimore County.
The girl, Luisanna Rodriguez, was last seen about 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Dundalk area, Baltimore County Police said.
Rodriguez, described as 5-foot-2 and 100 pounds, was last seen wearing a black crop top and blue jeans with a pink tote.
Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or 410-887-7320.
