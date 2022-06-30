BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott on Thursday signed into law a bill establishing a police accountability board as part of his administration’s effort to restore trust between the community and the Baltimore Police Department.

The legislation was passed Monday by the Baltimore City Council. It establishes the 17-member board, whose duties include reviewing police complaints and appointing citizens to serve on an administrative charging committee, which will be tasked with recommending discipline for officers formally accused of misconduct.

The final version of the bill included multiple amendments, one of them leaving the door open to former officers serving on the board and another extending the period for the police department to refer complaints–from three days to two weeks.

Councilman Mark Conway, the bill’s sponsor, said the board will ultimately help police work better with the community they are sworn to protect and serve.

“We have a number of significant issues with our police department leading into mistrust and distrust with our police officers,” Conway said Thursday. “We know that distrust has made their job more difficult ultimately.”

Speaking at a news conference, Mayor Scott said police reform has been a key piece of his career in public service and is one of the top priorities of his administration.

“It is necessary…that we ensure that while we want our officers engaging in our community, that we’re doing that through constitutional policing and ways that rebuild trust with our community,” Scott said. “Trust that we all know has been marred by past corruption, wrongdoing and criminal acts against our residents perpetrated by rogue individuals of our police department.”

The bill’s signing came a day before a deadline imposed last year by the Maryland General Assembly requiring every jurisdiction in Maryland to have its own police accountability board.

Each member of the Baltimore City Council will appoint a member to the police accountability board, though each appointment is subject to the approval of the mayor.

The legislation also follows the downfall of the police department’s Gun Trace Task Force, a specialized unit of officers. Over a dozen officers were brought down on allegations including the robbery of citizens, the theft and sale of drugs, falsified reports and overtime, along with attempts to cover it up.

Several of the Gun Trace Task Force’s members, whose deeds are chronicled in the HBO series “We Own This City,” are serving time in prison after being convicted of various criminal charges since the first wave of indictments in 2017.

“Simply put, if the residents of Baltimore don’t trust our police, we have no hope in resolving the violence that is gripping our city,” the mayor said Thursday.