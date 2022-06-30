BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have a person in custody after a man was found dead Thursday morning at an Elkridge hotel.
Foul play is suspected in the man's death, which is being treated as a suspected homicide case, Howard County Police said.
Officers were called to the Econo Lodge in the 5800 block of Bonnie View Lane about 8 a.m. in response to a man found dead inside a room there, police said.
The cause of death has yet to be determined, but investigators do not believe the death was a random incident.
An unidentified person was taken into custody, police said, but it is unclear yet whether they will face charges.
Additional details about the case were not immediately available Thursday.