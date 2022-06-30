BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County man was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly pointed a handgun at another driver during what authorities described as a road rage incident in Harford County.
Ronald McKnight, 29, of Pikesville, is charged with first- and second-degree assault, along with unspecified weapons offenses, in connection with the incident, Maryland State Police said in a Thursday news release.
The charges stem from an incident that was reported about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday near Pulaski Highway and Long Bar Harbor Road in Abingdon, troopers said.
Troopers called to the scene met with a driver, who told them the incident began when he honked his horn at a Honda CRV that was stopped in a travel lane on Pulaski Highway. He said the CRV didn't move, so he walked up to the vehicle.
The driver told troopers when he looked inside the CRV, he saw the other driver pointing a handgun at him. Afterward, he said, the CRV drove away.
Troopers tracked the CRV down on southbound Interstate 95 near Route 24. When the driver got out, a handgun magazine was visible in a compartment in the driver’s side door, troopers said.
Troopers said McKnight acknowledged there was a gun in the vehicle.
McKnight was arrested and released after posting $5,000 bond, court records show.