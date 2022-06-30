BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s yet another day of gorgeous weather here in Maryland.

We have dried out after a few overnight showers in the Baltimore area. The rest of our Thursday will be dry, sunny and even warmer than Wednesday.

Our forecast calls for an afternoon high near 90 degrees. With very little humidity in place, it won’t feel too much warmer than that.

There is a Code Orange Air Quality Alert in place for parts of our area.

That means you’ll want to pump the brakes on any outdoor exercise, especially for children, seniors and those of us with underlying conditions.

We stay dry and clear heading into the evening when temperatures dip into the 70s.

Humidity will make a comeback tomorrow, which will be mostly sunny and hotter than Thursday, with temperatures in the mid 90s that will feel even hotter.

It looks like late Friday might be our first chance for some showers or storm activity as we head into the holiday weekend.

Saturday will be cooler with temperatures in the upper 80s and the potential for a few showers and thunderstorms.

Then on Sunday we’re looking at a mixture of sunshine and clouds and slightly cooler temperatures with a chance for storms.

So far, our Independence Day forecast looks good, but we’ll continue to monitor things as Monday nears.