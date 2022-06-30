BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic convenience and gas chain, is getting into the Fourth of July holiday spirit by easing pain at the pump for customers.
The company announced Monday it is lowering Unleaded 88 fuel to $3.99 a gallon and E85 fuel to just $3.49 a gallon, effective immediately. The limited-time offer will be available only through the July 4 holiday travel season.READ MORE: In Baltimore, 6 In 10 Homicides Unsolved; A Mother Shares Her Pain After Losing Her Only Son
While the low prices are exciting, make sure the fuel type is suitable for your vehicle.
“Unleaded 88 is approved by the EPA for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs and Flex Fuel Vehicles,” Sheetz said in a release. “E85 contains more ethanol (51%-83%) and is not compatible with all vehicles. It is designed specifically for ‘flexible fuel vehicles’ or FFVs. FFVs can use regular gasoline (E10), E15, or E85. When available, E85 is clearly designated as a different fuel type and should not be used in standard vehicles.”READ MORE: State Investigators Release Body Camera Footage From Fatal Essex Police Shooting
The company advises drivers to check their owner’s manual to see if their car is able to run with E85 fuel.
Of the more than 650 Sheetz locations in six states, there are 33 Sheetz locations in Maryland.MORE NEWS: Man, 23, Charged In Ocean City Triple Stabbing
The average price of gas in Maryland has dropped below $5, but gas prices are still high with an average price of $4.80, according to AAA. Additionally, Marylanders will be paying more at the pump starting Friday, due to a legislatively mandated automatic gas tax increase.