BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Annapolis man was charged Thursday with possession of child pornography, Maryland State Police said Friday.
Robert Victor Santin, 55, is charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of using a computer to transmit a statement for the purpose of encouraging unlawful sexual contact with a minor, along with a drug charge.
The agency said that in June, the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received information about someone soliciting people online and trying to engage in unlawful sexual acts with a minor. An investigation led to the task force identifying Santin as a suspect.
Santin was arrested Thursday at the 300 block of Legion Avenue in Annapolis, police said. A search warrant was executed at Santis' house and a review of his electronic devices revealed child pornography files, police said.