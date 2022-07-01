BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old Baltimore man is under arrest in connection with a shooting that sent a man to the hospital last month, authorities said Friday.
Dreshawn Scott is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting, which unfolded June 15 in the 4100 block of Frederick Avenue, Baltimore Police said in a news release.
Officers were on foot patrol shortly before 8:30 p.m. that day when they found the 31-year-old victim shot multiple times, police said. He was given first aid and taken to a hospital. The victim’s condition was not clear Friday.
Scott was arrested Thursday and remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings.