BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools is looking to recruit new teachers, bus drivers, bus attendants, and school nurses, according to school staff.
The school system has created a short list of recruitment events at various times and locations throughout the county area for the month of July.
There is a virtual teacher job fair at the end of the month.
Cafeteria Worker Recruitment Session
Wednesday, July 6, at 2 p.m.
BCPS is hosting an in-person recruitment session to include an information session, interview, and pre-employment scheduling. Interested applicants should submit an application and will be invited to the next session, and any thereafter, if they cannot attend the first.
Patapsco High School & Center for the Arts, 8100 Wise Ave., Baltimore 21222
Bus Driver & Attendant Recruitment Event
Friday, July 8. Sessions will begin promptly at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 12 p.m.
BCPS is actively seeking school bus drivers and bus attendants. Interested candidates are invited to a recruitment session to learn about the position and BCPS benefits. Please apply online before the event. Please be sure to bring the following documents:
- Complete driving record (from MVA Kiosk) – for bus drivers only.
- Driver’s license or State ID
BCPS Office of Transportation, 9610 Pulaski Park Drive, Suite 219, Baltimore 21220
Bus Driver & Attendant Recruitment Event
Tuesday, July 12. Sessions will begin promptly at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 12 p.m.
BCPS is actively seeking school bus drivers and bus attendants. Interested candidates are invited to a recruitment session to learn about the position and BCPS benefits. Please apply online before the event. Please be sure to bring the following documents:
- Complete driving record (from MVA Kiosk) – for bus drivers only.
- Driver’s license or State ID
Hunt Valley Workforce Development Center, 11101 McCormick Rd., Suite 102, Hunt Valley 21031
School Nurses Virtual Job Fair
Tuesday, July 12, from 4 – 6 p.m.
BCPS is hosting a virtual job fair for prospective school nurses. Representatives from Health Services will be available to answer questions about the position. Human Resources representatives will be available to answer questions about the hiring process and next steps.
Bus Driver & Attendant Recruitment Event
Friday, July 15. Sessions will begin promptly at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 12 p.m.
BCPS is actively seeking school bus drivers and bus attendants. Interested candidates are invited to a recruitment session to learn about the position and BCPS benefits. Please apply online before the event. Please be sure to bring the following documents:
- Complete driving record (from MVA Kiosk) – for bus drivers only.
- Driver’s license or State ID
The American Job Center at the Liberty Center, 3637 Offutt Rd., Randallstown 21133
Cafeteria Worker Recruitment Session
Wednesday, July 20, at 2 p.m.
BCPS is hosting an in-person recruitment session to include an information session, interview, and pre-employment scheduling. Interested applicants should submit an application and will be invited to the next session, and any thereafter, if they cannot attend the first.
Lansdowne Middle School, 2400 Lansdowne Rd., Baltimore 21227
Virtual Teacher Job Fair
Thursday, July 28, from 12 – 2 p.m.
BCPS is hosting a virtual job fair to recruit teachers for all content areas.