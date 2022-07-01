BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools is looking to recruit new teachers, bus drivers, bus attendants, and school nurses, according to school staff.

The school system has created a short list of recruitment events at various times and locations throughout the county area for the month of July.

There is a virtual teacher job fair at the end of the month.

Cafeteria Worker Recruitment Session

Wednesday, July 6, at 2 p.m.

BCPS is hosting an in-person recruitment session to include an information session, interview, and pre-employment scheduling. Interested applicants should submit an application and will be invited to the next session, and any thereafter, if they cannot attend the first.

Patapsco High School & Center for the Arts, 8100 Wise Ave., Baltimore 21222

Bus Driver & Attendant Recruitment Event

Friday, July 8. Sessions will begin promptly at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 12 p.m.

BCPS Office of Transportation, 9610 Pulaski Park Drive, Suite 219, Baltimore 21220

Bus Driver & Attendant Recruitment Event

Tuesday, July 12. Sessions will begin promptly at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 12 p.m.

Hunt Valley Workforce Development Center, 11101 McCormick Rd., Suite 102, Hunt Valley 21031

School Nurses Virtual Job Fair

Tuesday, July 12, from 4 – 6 p.m.

BCPS is hosting a virtual job fair for prospective school nurses. Representatives from Health Services will be available to answer questions about the position. Human Resources representatives will be available to answer questions about the hiring process and next steps.

Bus Driver & Attendant Recruitment Event

Friday, July 15. Sessions will begin promptly at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 12 p.m.

The American Job Center at the Liberty Center, 3637 Offutt Rd., Randallstown 21133

Cafeteria Worker Recruitment Session

Wednesday, July 20, at 2 p.m.

Lansdowne Middle School, 2400 Lansdowne Rd., Baltimore 21227

Virtual Teacher Job Fair

Thursday, July 28, from 12 – 2 p.m.

BCPS is hosting a virtual job fair to recruit teachers for all content areas.