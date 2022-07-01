BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood is holding a fundraiser next week to benefit the people of Buffalo, N.Y. after a mass shooting at a grocery store in May rocked the community and the nation.
Ten people were killed and three more were wounded when a man opened fire at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo on May 14, in what authorities called a case of racially motivated violent extremism. Eleven of the 13 victims were African American.
Jimmy’s partnered with Charm City Bills Backers, a local Buffalo Bills fan club, Genesee Brewing Company, and Labatt to throw a crab feast, dubbed “Crabs For a Cause.”
Funds from the event will go to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund, a fund started by the National Compassion Fund in partnership with Tops Friendly Market.
The feast will feature an unlimited supply of Maryland steamed crabs and corn on the cob, but also some buffalo favorites, like beef on weck, chicken finger subs, and wings.
Former Bills wide receiver Andre Reed will be a special guest at the feast, the restaurant said. Some of the Bills' most legendary games will be played at the event.
Crabs for a Cause will be held Saturday, July 9 starting at 3 p.m. with tickets starting at $75.