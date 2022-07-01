BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Elkridge man is under arrest in the stabbing death of another man at a Howard County hotel, authorities said Friday.
Erik Sean Meister, 43, is charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Dereck Thurman Williams, a 60-year-old Elkridge man who was found dead Thursday at the Econo Lodge in Elkridge, Howard County Police said.
Officers were called to the hotel in the 5800 block of Bonnie View Lane about 8 a.m. Thursday after Williams was found dead inside a room there, police said. Police said Meister was in the room with Williams before he died.
Based on a preliminary investigation, Meister was identified as a suspect in the deadly stabbing, police said. Investigators found him walking along Rowanberry Drive and took him into custody, police said.
Meister remains in custody at the Howard County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.