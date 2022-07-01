BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Friday’s going to be a hot (and muggy) one in Maryland.

We’re looking at mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s, depending on where you are. Add in the humidity, and it’ll feel like triple digits.

So if you’re going to be spending extended time outside, especially this afternoon, remember to take plenty of breaks in the shade or air conditioning if you can.

There is a chance some of us could see a stray shower or storm, particularly in places north and west of the Baltimore City.

As we head into the evening, we’ll see some clouds move in as we cool down into the 70s. But with that humidity looming, it’ll still feel very much warm and sticky.

Looking ahead, the WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day for Saturday due to the potential for severe storms in the afternoon and evening.

The primary concerns are the threat of damaging winds, large hail and flash flooding resulting from heavy downpours. So keep that in mind for any outdoor plans.

Besides that, our Saturday will be hot and humid with temperatures in the 90s.

Sunday will bring us a mixture of sunshine and clouds with temperatures in the upper 80s and lingering humidity. There is a chance for a stray storm early.

As for Independence Day, it’ll be hot and sunny with temperatures in the 90s, though a thunderstorm or two is possible.