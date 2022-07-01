BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’re tracking the potential for severe storms in the Baltimore region Friday afternoon that could hail, damaging winds and heavy rain.

Harford and Cecil counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties and Baltimore City until 7 p.m.

Other Weather threats are on the horizon this week. Before anyone can enjoy a bright and calm Independence Day, they will have to get through an Alert Day on Saturday.

A cold front will move through Saturday late in the afternoon into the evening and trigger strong to severe storms. Damaging winds, large hail, and flash flooding are all possible.

The good news is much of our Saturday will be great for the beach, pool or barbecue!

For our Friday, the humidity is back! I probably don’t need to tell you that, though. You’ll feel it the second you step outside.

Expect it to feel very close to the triple digits this afternoon as temperatures top out in the mid-90s.

A few storms are possible this afternoon and evening that could include damaging winds.

Once we move past Saturday, we have just a small chance for spotty afternoon storms.

The Fourth of July is looking fantastic and rather warm! It’ll be mostly sunny, dry and highs near 90! That means by fireworks time, temperatures will still be in the low 80s.