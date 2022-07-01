BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Storms with the potential to create damaging winds are approaching Frederick, Maryland.

Areas along US 15 toward Thurmont, Maryland, will be affected by these storms. They will be headed east and have an impact on Carroll County by 2:30 p.m.

#mdwx We have been watching a cluster of thunderstorms beginning to breakout of West Virginia. Frederick County is now in a T-Storm Warning through 1:45 PM. pic.twitter.com/loL5ix3vbn — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) July 1, 2022

Other Weather threats are on the horizon this week. Before anyone can enjoy a bright and calm Independence Day, they will have to get through an Alert Day on Saturday.

A cold front will move through Saturday late in the afternoon into the evening and trigger strong to severe storms. Damaging winds, large hail, and flash flooding are all possible.

The good news is much of our Saturday will be great for the beach, pool or barbecue!

For our Friday, the humidity is back! I probably don’t need to tell you that, though. You’ll feel it the second you step outside.

Expect it to feel very close to the triple digits this afternoon as temperatures top out in the mid-90s.

A few storms are possible this afternoon and evening that could include damaging winds.

Once we move past Saturday, we have just a small chance for spotty afternoon storms.

The Fourth of July is looking fantastic and rather warm! It’ll be mostly sunny, dry and highs near 90! That means by fireworks time, temperatures will still be in the low 80s.