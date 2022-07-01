In a nondescript Baltimore warehouse, dozens of investigators are working to fix a problem that has vexed police across the country: unsolved murders.
The city saw 338 homicides in 2021, and less than half, 47%, were solved. That figure is slightly lower than the national murder clearance rate — the share of cases each year that are solved, meaning police make an arrest or close the case due to other reasons.
In Baltimore and across the United States, only about half of murder cases are cleared — far less than a half-century ago, when roughly 90% led to arrests.
