BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s waterfront will be lit up by fireworks and fun once again this Independence Day.

After two years away, the mayor’s office, the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, and the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore are partnering to bring the celebrations back bigger and better than ever before.

To bring the Independence Day event back in style, the city is also partnering with several Baltimore institutions.

The list of participants includes the Baltimore Orioles, American Visionary Arts Museum, the National Aquarium, and media partner WJZ.

Several events, like the American Visionary Art Museum’s pet parade, are returning for Independence Day.

The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts said the best views for the fireworks are:

Along the Inner Harbor promenade

Canton

Federal Hill

Fells Point

Harbor East

Locust Point

Timeline

8:30 a.m. Pet registration for AVAM’s Pet Parade and Animal Talent Show opens. The costumed parade, which is returning after several years, begins at 9 a.m. Learn more here.

1:05 p.m. Orioles Vs. Rangers! The national anthem will be performed by the BSO.

3 p.m. A Picnic at West Shore Park, featuring food trucks, a DJ, family yard games, an alcohol and mocktail bus, and picnic blankets and baskets

4:00 p.m. The event will kick off with a performance by the United States Navy’s oldest band, the Navy Band Commodores, at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater. The traditional performance will last about two and a half hours.

6:30 p.m The concerts will be punctuated by street performers and events along the Inner Harbor promenade.

7:30 p.m. Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Artistic Partner and Baltimore-native Wordsmith will deliver a spoken word performance of Frederick Douglass’ “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?” from the BGE Pavilion mainstage in Rash Field Park

8:00 p.m. The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will host a Star-Spangled Celebration concert under the baton of Assistant Conductor Jonathan Rush at the BGE Pavilion in the newly renovated Rash Field Park.

9:30 p.m. The BSO’s performance will culminate with a 13-minute fireworks display produced by fireworks company Pyrotecnico.

Wondering about parking? The Baltimore Orioles have extended their stadium parking through the evening at no extra cost after their home game against the Rangers.