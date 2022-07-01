BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the hip Friday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded at 4 p.m. to the 4000 block of Erdman Avenue for a reported shooting. There, they found the injured teen.READ MORE: June Deadliest Month In Baltimore In 7 Years; Federal-Local Partnership Aims To Solve More Homicides
The victim was hospitalized with what police called a non-life-threatening injury.READ MORE: Baltimore Police Stepping Up Deployment On Fourth Of July Weekend, Commissioner Says
Investigators believe the shooting happened in the backyard of a home on the 3600 block of Ravenwood Avenue.MORE NEWS: Baltimore's Behavioral Health Pilot Program Aims To Provide New Youth Services
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.