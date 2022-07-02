CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Baltimore Public Transportation, Light Rail, severe thunderstorm

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s Light Rail trains have been halted due to a tree that has fallen on both tracks north of the Cold Spring Lane Light Rail Station stop, according to the Maryland Transit Authority.

The tree fell as a storm caused flooding and other damage across the city.

MTA officials say that shuttle buses will be used to transport passengers while trains are unavailable in that area.

