ALERT DAY13 Maryland Counties Under Severe Thunderstorm Watch Saturday
CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Firefighters, House Fire, Riverside
File photo of a fire truck. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire in Baltimore’s Riverside neighborhood, according to the local firefighter’s union.

The fire began on the roof of a four-story row home and crawled across it to other homes, union officials said.

WJZ will continue to update this developing story.

CBS Baltimore Staff