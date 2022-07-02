File photo of a fire truck. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire in Baltimore’s Riverside neighborhood, according to the local firefighter’s union.
The fire began on the roof of a four-story row home and crawled across it to other homes, union officials said.
🔥2ND ALARM FIRE🔥
1200 blk Harbor Island Wk#InnerHarbor@CouncilmanETC#BMORESBravest on scene with fire on the roof of a 4 story row home. Fire is extending to other homes, a 2nd alarm has been called.
This is the 2nd active fire currently in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/o4KTSVzQIk
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) July 3, 2022
