BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time since 2019, Baltimore’s annual fireworks display is back in full force and poised to light up the city skyline Monday.

Festivities kick off at 4 p.m. and last until 9:30 p.m. They include a Navy band performance and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

But fireworks are the main attraction. It’s a 13-minute show this year and WJZ—a proud media sponsor of the event— got a sneak peak on how the city is getting ready for it.

“There’s nothing more exciting than to see fireworks bursting in the air celebrating the independence of our country,” Mayor Brandon Scott said.

There will be two barges full of fireworks, said Brandon Cope, the lead pyrotechnician for Pyrotecnico.

A small barge will be in the Inner Harbor and a large barge will be located a bit further out in the water.

The barges will be the site of a fast-paced show, Cope said.

“There’s a lot of stuff in 13 minutes,” he said.

Cope worked on preparing for the celebration last night and all Saturday.

The city is prepared to entertain a large crowd of people, Chief Marketing and Programs Officer Tonya Hall said.

“Bring your grandma. Bring your mom and dad. Bring the kids,” she said. “It’s gonna be a great afternoon, a great evening.”

People who can’t make the trek to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor can enjoy other festivities in the city though. There will be more than just one fireworks show.

“We’re gonna have two. We also have the Cherry Hill music festival that will . . . also have fireworks down in South Baltimore and Middle Branch,” Scott said. “So, we have many many places.”

During the last holiday weekend, on Memorial Day, someone shot multiple teenagers at Inner Harbor. Neal Mack, 17, succumbed to his injuries and died.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said additional officers will be deployed over the holiday weekend throughout the city.