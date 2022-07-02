ALERT DAY13 Maryland Counties Under Severe Thunderstorm Watch Saturday
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot, a Democratic candidate for governor, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Franchot tweeted that he tested positive Friday night and was experiencing “very mild” symptoms.

“I will be quarantining, and continuing to campaign from home until I am able to safely return to the trail,” tweeted Franchot, who said he was vaccinated and boosted.

Franchot is among the nine Democrats competing for the party’s nomination for governor after a 10th candidate suspended his bid last month.

Four Republicans are vying for the GOP nomination. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is term-limited.

The primary election is July 19.

