Today is an ALERT DAY as the threat for strong to severe storms increasing as the afternoon wears on and lingering into the evening. Damaging wind gusts and flooding rains are the main threats.
A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the Baltimore metro region from 2 pm to 10 pm. 1 to 3 inches of rain in a 1 to 2 hour period could cause localized flooding.
Heat and humidity will also be high and with highs around 90 degrees, the heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s.
A cold front will pass through tonight and that will bring lower humidity levels for Sunday and Monday.
By Tuesday, we’ll see a little more humidity and a threat for an afternoon storm.