BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police Officers are investigating a shooting occurred on Friday Afternoon in Baltimore City.
Shortly after 3:30 p.m. the MDTA Police Dispatch received calls about a possible road rage incident in the north bound lanes of the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel (I-895) between the drivers of a black Honda sedan (left) and a blue Chrysler sedan (right).
The preliminary investigation suggests that a shooting took place. No injuries have been reported to the MDTA Police at this time.
Any witnesses of the incident between the black Honda sedan and the blue Chrysler sedan, or any suspicious activity near northbound I-895 are asked to call the MDTA Police at (443)915-7757 .