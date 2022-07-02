BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for 13 counties in Maryland until 9 p.m. on Saturday.
The watch warning was raised for Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Carroll, Frederick, Cecil, Harford, Calvert, Charles, Saint Mary’s, and Baltimore Counties.
Baltimore City is also in the path of the storm.
SEVERE T-STORM WARNING for Washington & Frederick Co. MD until 4:30 PM. Severe storm near Hagerstown will move into western Frederick Co. by 415 PM. @WJZ #mdwx pic.twitter.com/QAfMu5BqhG
— Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) July 2, 2022
WJZ will continue to update this developing story.