ALERT DAY13 Maryland Counties Under Severe Thunderstorm Watch Saturday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for 13 counties in Maryland until 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The watch warning was raised for Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Carroll, Frederick, Cecil, Harford, Calvert, Charles, Saint Mary’s, and Baltimore Counties.

Baltimore City is also in the path of the storm.

