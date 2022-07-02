BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for 13 Maryland counties until 9 p.m. and a tornado warning for Cecil County, Maryland, until 9:45 p.m. on Saturday.

The tornado warning was canceled around 9:35 p.m.

During that same time period, the service issued a flash flood warning for Frederick, Middletown, Braddock Heights, Rising Sun, Fair Hill, Bay View, and Cecil County until 10 p.m.

LWX issues Tornado Warning [tornado: RADAR INDICATED, hail: 1.00 IN] for Cecil [MD] till 9:45 PM EDT https://t.co/kDSaOKR9Cw pic.twitter.com/LiTQoHgpRG — Howard Bernstein (@hbwx) July 3, 2022

The service had raised a severe thunderstorm watch warning for Anne Arundel, Howard, Montgomery, Prince Georges, Carroll, Frederick, Cecil, Harford, Calvert, Charles, Saint Mary’s, and Baltimore Counties.

Baltimore City was also projected to be in the path of the storm. The storm arrived in Baltimore close to 8:30 p.m.

That warning was updated to include Montgomery County and Northwestern Georges County in Central Maryland around 9 p.m.

Forecasters initially predicted that storms would develop across Western and Central Maryland, east of Interstate 81, between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The storms were expected to track toward Interstate 95 by early evening.

Wind damage will be the main threat from gusty winds in storms in the evening.

A few of the storms may produce hail, possibly even nickel-size hail.

Storm chances in the Baltimore area will end tonight. Afterward, there will be mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday will initially appear to be mostly cloudy with those clouds clearing by late morning and afternoon.

The level of humidity will decrease too.

It should be a great day with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

The Fourth of July looks hot and sunny with temperature highs in the upper 80s.

The weather on the federal holiday should be perfect for fireworks and cookouts.

Storm chances return on Tuesday afternoon and continue off and on through Friday.