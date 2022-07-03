BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Star-Spangled Spectacular returned to Baltimore on Sunday.

Roughly 4,600 people gathered at Oregon Ridge Park in Baltimore County to listen to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and watch some fireworks.

Some people brought their own food for dinner while others are buying meals from a variety of food trucks.

“I come out to Oregon Ridge every fourth,” Tamara Lewis of Windsor Mill said. “I think it’s a great way to celebrate the holiday, see the BSO, and see the fireworks at the end. I started coming out here when I was in high school with my now-fiancé. We enjoyed it and now we bring all of our friends out here with us.”

The Star-Spangled Spectacular included patriotic favorites plus hip-hop and classical mash-up with artist Wordsmith.

As performers geared up for the show, people waited to watch them and said they were happy to be back to see it live.

“You have a sense of comradery. You have all these people from all over sitting and talking and drinking and eating and being nice to one another,” Jacob Szajowitz of Baltimore County said. “Nowadays it’s nice to have that.”

The orchestra is set to begin its performance at 8 p.m. Afterward, there will be a fireworks show.