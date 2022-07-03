BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The fireworks are back at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor for the first time since the pandemic began.

Restaurants, bars, and hotels are preparing for a very busy day.

The Sagamore Pendry in Fells Point is throwing a pool party.

“We’re going to do a dayside barbecue with a pool DJ and probably one of the best views we think to watch the fireworks here in Baltimore city,” Sagamore Pendry Baltimore General Manager Juan Webster said.

There will be a special menu, as well as the hotel’s staples, including lobster rolls, smash burgers, and delicious frozen cocktails.

“(We are) highlight(ing) some local flavors and local ingredients but also some local stories that we get through the team that we have here,” Sagamore Pendry Executive Chef Colin King said.

The Hyatt Regency in the Inner Harbor will also have specials for guests watching the fireworks from the hotel’s rooftop.

“Occupancy is very high this year compared to last year,” Hyatt Regency Baltimore Director of Marketing Ilemona Salifu said. “So, we’re very excited about that. In preparation, we’ve fully stocked our bars and our restaurants and outlets around the hotel.”

Celebrating at these hotels isn’t just an experience for out-of-towners.

“It’s a popular place to be, especially for locals,” Webster said. “We cater to tourists and out-of-town visitors, but what I love most is that we can celebrate the Independence Day holiday with our local and surrounding areas in Baltimore City.”

The festivities at the Sagamore Pendry begin at noon. The poolside fun begins at 6 p.m.