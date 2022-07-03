BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a stormy Saturday night clear skies roll in for Sunday afternoon and sticks around through the 4th of July!A few showers Sunday morning marked the passing of a cold front across the region. Behind the front, clearing skies and lower humidity levels will make for a fine Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Clear skies Sunday night with dry air will allow temps to fall into the mid 60s with the cooler spots closer to 60 by Monday morning,
The Fourth of July looks fantastic! There will be plenty of sun, low humidity levels and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Fireworks weather also should be great with temps around 80.
The heat and humidity are back by Tuesday with a threat for afternoon and evening storms and highs closer to 90.