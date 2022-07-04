BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Whether you’re grilling out at home, taking the boat out or heading downtown for the occasion, it is going to be a perfect day to enjoy the Fourth of July.
As always, WJZ is here to help you celebrate the holiday with special coverage on WJZ and CBS News Baltimore throughout the day. The holiday excitement will be capped by fireworks over the Inner Harbor.
If you’ve celebrated Independence Day in Baltimore over the years, then chances are you’ve already got the perfect spot picked out to enjoy the spectacle.
But if you're not taking in the views from a rooftop or you don't have a chaise lounge perched atop Federal Hill, join us on CBS News Baltimore for spectacular views of the Star-Spangled Celebration.
Below you’ll find a programming guide and how to stream the fireworks display:
Programming Schedule
- WJZ at 9
- Join Sean Streicher, who is live from the American Visionary Art Museum for its Pet Parade & Animal Talent Show. This popular event brings together pets from across the area for a costumed parade.
- WJZ at Noon
- Sean returns at noon to give you a preview of the holiday festivities. He will be joined by a guest from the Waterfront Partnership.
- Evening News
- Sean and Kelsey field anchor from the Maryland Science Center, where they’ll be joined by guests from the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and Mayor Brandon Scott.
- 7:30 p.m.
- Watch CBS News Baltimore for a spoken word performance of Frederick Douglass’ “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?” from Wordsmith at Rash Field Park.
- 9:30 p.m.
- Sit back, watch CBS News Baltimore and enjoy views of the Star-Spangled Celebration fireworks show over the Inner Harbor.
How To Stream It
There is no better source for local coverage than CBSBaltimore.com, and the Fourth of July is no exception. Log onto our homepage at 9:30 p.m. and click the live player at the top of the page.
You can also stream the fireworks from the palm of your hand. Just fire up the CBS Baltimore app, select the red button that says "WATCH NOW," and you're good to go.
Finally, if you’ve got a smart TV at home, select Pluto TV from your app dashboard. Then look for CBS News Baltimore under the available streaming options.