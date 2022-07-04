File photo via Maryland Natural Resources Police
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Natural Resources officers are looking for the operator of a boat who struck another vessel and kept going on Sunday, according to authorities.
The collision occurred in the Magothy River around 10 p.m., police said.READ MORE: SLIDESHOW: AVAM's Fourth Of July Pet Parade
The operator was navigating a 25-foot-long “white center console vessel,” according to authorities.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Warm & Dry Fourth Of July Forecast
That person fled the area and was last seen entering Deep Creek in Cape St Claire, Maryland, police said.MORE NEWS: 1 Killed In Fourth Of July Shooting In Southeast Baltimore, Police Say
Anyone with information about the boat collision or the operator of the boat that fled the area should call 410-260-8888.