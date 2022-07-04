BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed Sunday evening in a shooting in Talbot County, authorities said Monday.
The deadly shooting was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. at a home on Prospect Avenue in Easton, the Easton Police Department said.READ MORE: 1 Killed In Fourth Of July Shooting In Southeast Baltimore, Police Say
Officers called to the scene found the victim shot once, police said. He was given first aid and taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the victim was involved in a dispute with the suspect that escalated when the suspect opened fire.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Warm & Dry Fourth Of July Forecast
The suspect had fled by the time police arrived. Police believe the suspect knew the victim, but no details about his identity were immediately released.
The age and name of the victim were not immediately available Monday morning.MORE NEWS: How To Stream The Star-Spangled Celebration Fireworks Show
The deadly shooting remains under investigation.