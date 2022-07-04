BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While Fourth of July fireworks can be enjoyable for some of us, they can be a nightmare for our pets.
The same flashing lights, loud booms and strong smells we associate with these pyrotechnic displays can frighten animals and make them anxious.
That’s why the Humane Society recommends keeping your pets indoors on days (or nights) that people are setting off fireworks.
If your pet is easily frightened or disturbed by flashing lights and loud noises, consider turning a TV or radio on for them inside.
Because there’s a chance your pet could get out, it’s important to make sure they’re wearing a collar with their name and way to contact you.
If your pet is microchipped, it's a good idea to make sure that your pet's chip is registered with all of your up-to-date contact information.
Additionally, the American Veterinary Association suggests clearing your yard of any fireworks debris before letting your pet go outside.