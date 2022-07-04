BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After days of waiting, the Fourth of July is finally here, and it looks like the weather will cooperate with our holiday plans.

It’s shaping up to be a pleasant Independence Day here in Maryland. If anything, your biggest concern will be making sure you’re wearing enough sunblock.

We’re talking about a mostly sunny and warm day that won’t be too muggy.

Most of us woke up to temperatures in the 60s, but those will climb into the mid to upper 80s, though it might feel a bit warmer due to the humidity.

The forecast will provide great conditions to see the Star-Spangled Celebration fireworks display over Baltimore’s Inner Harbor later this evening.

We will see a few clouds move in late, but they will be patchy and unlikely to impact your ability to enjoy the patriotic spectacle and festivities downtown.

Temperatures dip down into the upper 60s this evening, so it will be comfortable outside, whether you’re grilling out or just enjoying the holiday from your deck.

There is a chance some of us could see a spotty shower at some point, but that’s really more of a concern as we head into tomorrow.

Our Tuesday is looking like it will be partly sunny with plenty of warmth and humidity. We’re predicting an afternoon high near 90 degrees.

As I mentioned before, there is a possibility for a heavy thunderstorm tomorrow, particularly in the afternoon and evening hours.

The big areas of concern would be heavy rainfall and potentially damaging wind gusts.

Wednesday is shaping up to be cloudy and sunny with 90-degree temperatures and the possibility of a shower or thunderstorm in the mix.

That trend of unsettled weather continues as we wrap up our work week with afternoon storms possible on both Thursday and Friday.

Thursday is looking to be very warm and humid with temperatures in the upper 80s and a chance for an afternoon thunderstorm.

Then on Friday it’ll be mostly cloudy and humid. The chance exists for a storm or two to crop up in the afternoon hours.