BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person is in police custody after they allegedly shot at a Montgomery County Police officer in Germantown, Maryland, and fled the area on Monday, according to authorities.
The brazen shooting sparked a police pursuit that ended in Fairfax, Virginia, police said.
No officers or citizens were injured during the police pursuit, according to authorities.
A police pursuit that began in a Germantown neighborhood after a Montgomery County Police officer was shot at came to an end in Fairfax, Virginia. No police officers or citizens were injured during this pursuit. The suspect is in custody.
Video Credit : Spencer Deese#mcpnews pic.twitter.com/OHr7VFeRWa
— Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) July 4, 2022