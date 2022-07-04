CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person is in police custody after they allegedly shot at a Montgomery County Police officer in Germantown, Maryland, and fled the area on Monday, according to authorities.

The brazen shooting sparked a police pursuit that ended in Fairfax, Virginia, police said.

No officers or citizens were injured during the police pursuit, according to authorities.

