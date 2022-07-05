BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that injured two people in Annapolis, according to authorities.

De’Lass Reid, 25, allegedly used a handgun to demand cash and cell phones from two males in the Melrob Court area, police said.



The shooting occurred after a physical altercation between Reid and his intended robbery victims, according to authorities.

Reid is suspected of shooting one male in the abdomen and the other male in the arm, county officials said.

Both males sought shelter in a nearby apartment complex as Reid ran off, according to authorities.

Authorities later arrested Reid for a driver’s license violation following a traffic stop on President Street near Hoover Street, police said.

Reid was found to have a gun in his possession at the time of his arrest, according to authorities. At the time, he was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Further investigation led officers to discover that Reid was tied to the armed robbery and shooting that occurred in the Melrob Court area, county officials said.

Officers have charged Reid with two counts of armed robbery and 13 other related charges, according to authorities.

Reid was arrested at the Jennifer Road Detention Center, which is where he has been detained ever since he was arrested on June 11, county officials said.

He is being held without bond, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting or other crimes should contact detectives at 410-260-3439.