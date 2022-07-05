ALERT DAYStrong To Severe Storms On Tap This Afternoon
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 36-year-old man was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after he was shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said.

Patrol officers were called to an area hospital about 2 a.m. after the victim showed up with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He is listed in critical condition.

It’s unclear where the shooting happened, and no information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released by police.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

