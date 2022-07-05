O's Beat Rangers 7-6 On A Hit Batter, 37-44 At MidpointJorge Mateo limped to first base when Matt Moore hit him near the left knee with the bases loaded in the 10th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles reached the season's halfway point by coming from behind late to beat the Texas Rangers 7-6 Monday.

De La Cruz Homers In 10th, Marlins Beat Nationals AgainThe Marlins won the rare 11:05 a.m. start by beating the Nationals for the 12th time in 13 games this year, including seven in a row.

Nats' Soto Says MRI Showed No Damage To Injured Left CalfJuan Soto said an MRI on his left calf showed no damage after he left the Washington Nationals game Sunday against the Miami Marlins because of tightness, and he plans to take the situation day by day.

Wells Wins 6th Straight Decision, Orioles Beat Twins 3-1Tyler Wells took a no-hit bid into the fifth inning for the second straight start and won his sixth consecutive decision in leading the Baltimore Orioles over the Minnesota Twins 3-1 on Sunday.