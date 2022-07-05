BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Part of North Avenue in East Baltimore shut down because of a sinkhole in the sidewalk will remain closed until further notice, authorities said.
The closure affects traffic in both directions along a stretch of North Avenue between Greenmount Avenue and Homewood Avenue, according to details released Tuesday by the Baltimore City Department of Transportation.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Storm Threat Triggers Alert Day
The agency said detours are in place, with westbound traffic being rerouted at Homewood Avenue and eastbound traffic being diverted at Greenmount.READ MORE: WATCH IT AGAIN: Fourth Of July Fireworks Light Up Baltimore's Inner Harbor
The closure stems from a large sinkhole that opened up along a sidewalk in front of homes in the 700 block of North Avenue. The city firefighters union said a building inspector has been asked to inspect nearby homes for signs of structural damage.
It’s recommended that drivers who use North Avenue take alternate routes, such as Preston, Biddle and 25th streets, to avoid getting stuck in traffic, the agency said.MORE NEWS: Bacteria Levels Prompt Recreational Water Advisory At Cox's Point Park
There is no timetable for the road to reopen to east- and westbound traffic.