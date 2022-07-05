BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dr. Sonja Santelises thought she was attending a summer learning function Tuesday, but instead she was surprised by local and state officials with a ceremony recognizing her six years leading Baltimore City Public Schools.

Standing alongside other officials, Mayor Brandon Scott congratulated Santelises on six years as chief executive officer of the city school system. “We want you here, we need you here and we love you here in Baltimore,” the mayor told Santelises.

“This summer you will enter your seventh year leading our city schools, and if you add the previous time (with the district) it’s a lot longer than that, and become the longest-serving leader of the school district in more than 30 years,” Scott said.

Scott praised Santelises for the transformation the district has undergone under her leadership, including the opening of six new school buildings last year alone and the expansion of extended learning programs to 98 of the district’s schools.

Now in her seventh year as the chief executive of city schools, Santelises has more than 30 years’ experience in education, including a stint as the school district’s chief academic officer from 2010 to 2013 and as an assistant superintendent in Boston.

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson, a former teacher, told attendees there are two jobs that are some of the hardest in the country: being mayor of a major city and being superintendent of a big city school system.

“The reason they’re so hard is because these are complex, difficult systems with lots of history, lots of context, lots of politics, lots of interests here and there,” Ferguson said. “Navigating those waters to move the needle is something that I think people underestimate the challenge of. Every single day is a fight for progress.”

Speaking on her own behalf, Santelises joked with officials about the surprise they sprung on her. On a more serious note, she gave credit to the teachers, principals and other administrators she’s tasked with leading in her role as CEO.

“Thank you, everyone,” Santelises said. “I really don’t know want to say, except that there is no better place to serve than Baltimore City, and the proof is here.”