BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department announced on Tuesday that its officers arrested a man last week in connection with a downtown Baltimore shooting, according to authorities.
An off-duty officer told authorities that he watched 53-year-old James Donald Wilkes shoot another man as he was driving in the area of the 600 block of N. Eutaw Street around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, police said.READ MORE: Baltimore County Officials Seek Source Of E. Coli Contamination Found In Cox’s Point Park
Wilkes allegedly shot the 52-year-old man in the leg. The off-duty officer who witnessed the shooting chased after him, according to authorities.
Officers were able to detain Wilkes a short time later, police said.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Severe Storms Prompt Tornado Warnings, Leave Damage
The gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to authorities.
Detectives arrested Wilkes and took him to the Central Booking Intake Facility the day of the shooting, police said.MORE NEWS: Mayor Recognizes Achievements Of Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Amid Grade-Fixing Allegations
He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, according to authorities.