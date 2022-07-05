ALERT DAYTracking Threat Of Severe Weather Across Central Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department announced on Tuesday that its officers arrested a man last week in connection with a downtown Baltimore shooting, according to authorities.

An off-duty officer told authorities that he watched 53-year-old James Donald Wilkes shoot another man as he was driving in the area of the 600 block of N. Eutaw Street around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

Wilkes allegedly shot the 52-year-old man in the leg. The off-duty officer who witnessed the shooting chased after him, according to authorities.

Officers were able to detain Wilkes a short time later, police said.

The gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to authorities.

Detectives arrested Wilkes and took him to the Central Booking Intake Facility the day of the shooting, police said.

He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, according to authorities.

