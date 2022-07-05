BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Tuesday is off to a calm start, though that is likely to change later on.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has declared an Alert Day in anticipation of strong to severe storms that will track across Maryland this afternoon.

Our primary threats are potentially damaging winds, large hail and flooding resulting from heavy rainfall.

Most of us started off our day in the 70s, but we’re expecting temperatures to heat up and top out near 90 degrees this afternoon.

We’re in for some warm, balmy weather with sunshine peeking through at times. We expect thunderstorms to reach us between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

These storms are coming in from the north and west, bringing the potential for strong and gusty winds, along with brief but heavy downpours.

Expect our skies to stay mostly cloudy as we head into the evening hours with a couple showers and storms lingering.

Looking ahead, Wednesday promises to bring more heat and humidity with temperatures predicted to eclipse 90 degrees and feel even hotter.

It will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine, though some of us will likely see a few spotty showers or storms.

Thursday won’t be quite as hot with a forecast afternoon high in the upper 80s, mixed skies and the possibility of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

It looks like we’ll have more of the same on Friday when we’ll have temperatures in the mid 80s, cloudy skies and a chance for a storm or two.