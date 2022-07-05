BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe thunderstorms spawned tornado warnings across Maryland and dumped rain Tuesday afternoon across Central Maryland, leaving some damage in its wake.

Caroline County is under a tornado warning until 7:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado was located over Bowie at 5:28 p.m., moving Southeast at 25 mph. Some Bowie residents reported felled trees after the storm struck.

There have been no reported injuries as a result of the weather.

Welp. I never thought I’d see a tornado hit Bowie, but here we are… pic.twitter.com/sHjdkydIJ0 — Rich Kid (@DeeJayTnyce) July 5, 2022

Clear rotation & airborne debris associated with storm at 5:34pm EST in Bowie, MD. Rotation traveled over Annapolis Road between route 197 & route 3 #tornadowarning pic.twitter.com/4ZbNvhPr7E — Meg (@Meg_Handtruck) July 5, 2022

Anne Arundel County was under a Tornado Warning for over an hour until 6:45 p.m., while Prince George’s County’s warning expired around 6 p.m.

Talbot and Queen Anne’s County on the Eastern Shore were under a tornado warning until 7 p.m.

If your area is under a Tornado Warning, follow these guidelines:

ON THE FIELD: Annie Rose at storm damage in Bowie.

Heavy downpours will likely bring us over a quarter-inch of rain Tuesday, and some of these may produce flooding and wind damage mainly across areas north of Baltimore and Caroline Co. on the Eastern Shore, but the chance of widespread severe weather is non-existent for the rest of today.

Heat and humidity will help fuel the storms.

Temperatures soared to around 90°, but it will be a sticky 90° that feels more like 95°.

Thunderstorms are possible through Friday with a few showers in store for Saturday.

We finally dry out for Sunday.